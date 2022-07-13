STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €35.00 by Berenberg Bank

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($35.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($39.50) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, June 24th.

STM stock traded up €0.34 ($0.34) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.09 ($31.09). 1,885,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($12.40) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($21.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.09.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

