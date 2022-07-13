Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 13th (AAP, BLMN, BLX, CECE, CMA, ENSV, EQC, FSBW, HSTM, JKHY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 13th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

