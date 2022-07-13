Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 13th (AAP, BLMN, BLX, CECE, CMA, ENSV, EQC, FSBW, HSTM, JKHY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 13th:
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
