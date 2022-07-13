Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,900 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. 44,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,013,614. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

