Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,966 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($295.00) to €284.00 ($284.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

AMT stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.04 and a 200 day moving average of $249.40. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

