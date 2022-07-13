Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.43 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $171.37. 77,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.53 and its 200-day moving average is $322.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.97.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

