Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,471,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,317. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.46.

