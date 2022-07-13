Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.89 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $480.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,512. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $490.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

