Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $345.87. The company had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,277. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.