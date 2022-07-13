Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,767 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $6.46 on Wednesday, hitting $369.08. 18,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,442. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

