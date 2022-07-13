Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 14,097 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,731. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

