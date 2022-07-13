StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENDP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Endo International stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Endo International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Endo International by 161.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 263,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

