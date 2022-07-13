StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $145.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

