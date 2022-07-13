StockNews.com Downgrades Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Sell

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of WPRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 977,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $186.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 860,617 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,245,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 799,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,506,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 328,481 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

