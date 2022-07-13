StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.11. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
