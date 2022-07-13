StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.11. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

