StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CIDM opened at $0.53 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Cinedigm had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.

