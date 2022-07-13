StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CIDM opened at $0.53 on Friday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.75.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Cinedigm had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%.
Cinedigm Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Media Content and Entertainment Business.
