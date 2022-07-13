Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $9,060.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,796.48 or 0.99948727 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

