Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $193.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,741. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.02. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

