Suic Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 6,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

Suic Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

