Suic Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 6,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 10,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.
Suic Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUIC)
