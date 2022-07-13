Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

NYSE SU opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

