Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 75,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,962,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. 4,882,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,247,044. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

