SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $0.12

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $48.15 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002121 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.