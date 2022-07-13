Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.85

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suruga Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.
Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.
