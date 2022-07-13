Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.