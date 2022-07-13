Susquehanna Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.76.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.