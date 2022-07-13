SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report released on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $16.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.25. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $16.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.10 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $215.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $358.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $327,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 5.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.