SVB Leerink Upgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to “Outperform”

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $223.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $253.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.60 and a 200 day moving average of $163.91. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in BioNTech by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BioNTech by 6,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,367 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.