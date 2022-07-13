Swarm Market Cap Reaches $480,089.39 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $480,089.39 and $503.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,288.91 or 0.99986908 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

