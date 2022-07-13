Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sylogist stock remained flat at $$5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Sylogist has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Get Sylogist alerts:

About Sylogist (Get Rating)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.