Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sylogist stock remained flat at $$5.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. Sylogist has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $10.77.
About Sylogist
