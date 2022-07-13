Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 4.2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 1,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 795,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Cowen started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Symbotic alerts:

About Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.