Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS opened at $306.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day moving average of $309.34. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

