T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

TROW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $4.16 on Wednesday, hitting $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $141.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

