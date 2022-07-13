TaaS Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

