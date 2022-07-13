Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,043 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 4.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $198,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $80.57. 249,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,628,565. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

