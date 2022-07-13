Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Target worth $50,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Target by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

