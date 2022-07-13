Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Trading Up 0.5%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.52 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.31). Approximately 202,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 235,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.31).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.12.

Get Taylor Maritime Investments alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Taylor Maritime Investments’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, a closed-ended investment company, invests in a portfolio of dry bulk ships. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.