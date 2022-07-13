TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TD SYNNEX has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

SNX opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,597. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 357,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

