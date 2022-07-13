Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Down 1.7%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.