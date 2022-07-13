Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. 94 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,747. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 77.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

