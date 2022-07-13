Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $1.84 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Terra has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $235.06 million and approximately $86.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00009455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

