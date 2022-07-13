Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 1.5% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 1.14% of Tetra Tech worth $101,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

