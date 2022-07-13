Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $14.29 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Texas Pacific Land in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $13.51. The consensus estimate for Texas Pacific Land’s current full-year earnings is $60.73 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s FY2023 earnings at $57.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,548.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.99. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,756.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,505.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,337.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $23.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $43,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

