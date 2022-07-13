The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Increased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 119,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 6.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $46,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,908. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.