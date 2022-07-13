The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 57.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.82. 151,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,255,736. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.45. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.06.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.