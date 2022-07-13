The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 83 ($0.99). 24,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 33,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($0.98).

The company has a market cap of £30.95 million and a P/E ratio of 434.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.32.

About The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

