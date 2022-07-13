The Buckle, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Buckle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Buckle to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NYSE:BKE opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Buckle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

