The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.18

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and traded as low as $9.81. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 9,170 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

