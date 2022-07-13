The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.18 Per Share

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Clorox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 85.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

Shares of CLX opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.67. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 15.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 457,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 62,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 312,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,383,000 after purchasing an additional 61,386 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

