The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. GAP has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in GAP by 105.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the first quarter worth about $2,208,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.