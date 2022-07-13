The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.14. 12,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,120,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

