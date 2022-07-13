The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $292.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.